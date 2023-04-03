Lancaster County has a lot of great trail systems with picturesque views of the Susquehanna River. What people may not realize is long before the trails were there, these areas served as important hubs for Lancaster’s economy. From furnaces to railroad lines and more, a lot of this history is still there and accessible to explore – you just need to know where to look.
St. Charles Iron Furnace, Northwest River Trail
Along the Northwest River Trail, you will find a few furnaces. The 1868 Musselman-Vesta Furnace, which has been restored and serves as a museum, the 1845 Henry Clay Furnace of which little remains, and the 1854 St. Charles Iron Furnace. These furnaces were strategically built close to the Pennsylvania Railroad to allow for easy transportation. They served as part of the early iron industry complex along the Susquehanna River.
The St. Charles Iron Furnace was built in 1854 and operated through 1896. The unique structure remaining today is the ore roaster building, which once held an internal temperature between 1,600 – 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit. In its time, the furnace produced about 10,000 tons of pig iron per year. Pig iron is then refined into cast iron or steel. Standing at the base of what is left of this furnace, you can imagine what a bustling scene it would have been over 100 years ago. This furnace is located towards the Columbia end of the trail, and it is easily accessible to climb into and explore.
26 Furnace Rd, Marietta | Rivertownes.org/musselman-vesta
The Historic Safe Harbor Village
The Safe Harbor Iron Works was built in 1846 and went into production in 1848. The size of the iron works demanded about 250 employees to operate. The influx of people coming to the area to work, along with their families, caused a housing shortage. To ease the housing shortage, the iron company built 70 duplex dwellings nearby establishing the Safe Harbor Village.
Unfortunately, an ice flood in 1904 washed out the bridge that was vital to transporting materials for production. The iron works ceased operation and the homes were sold cheaply to be torn down since they were in disrepair. Two original homes remain a short distance away on Groff Street – you can spot them by looking for the central chimney.
A few structures remain along the 1.25-mile walking path. The Ironmaster’s Mansion, which predates the building of the iron works, underwent a restoration and is now a private residence. The Odd Fellows Hall still stands but is also on private property. This building once served as the school until a separate school was built. It housed the Odd Fellows meetings until the lodge was moved to Millersville.
While most dwellings are gone, you can walk through what would have once been the network of streets and see depressions in the ground marking where homes once stood. You will also find a marker showing the location of St. Mary Catholic Church. The walking trail will also take you through the graveyard, where most of the buried are unknown, but some do have headstones and a plaque marks the names of those buried during the construction of the nearby Low Grade Railroad.
Map coordinates: 39.931937, -76.401153 | Lancasterconservancy.org/preserves/safe-harbor
Safe Harbor Christmas Train Wreckage and the Low Grade Railroad; Safe Harbor Dam and the new Safe Harbor Village
A short distance from Historic Safe Harbor Village is the Safe Harbor Dam and Enola Low Grade Trail. The Enola Low Grade Trail once served as the Low Grade Railroad built by the Pennsylvania Railroad (mentioned above and some of the 200 who died during construction are buried at the cemetery in the Historic Safe Harbor Village). It was built to separate passenger trains from heavy freight trains on the main line. It is said that this line helped satisfy the fuel and food demands of the Eastern seaboard for decades.
Once the railroad line ceased operations in 1988, townships acquired sections and turned it into a rail-trail. It is very flat; grades never exceed a 1% slope. Walking the trail, you will see a variety of outdoor enthusiasts from bikers to rock climbers.
One notable historical event during its time as the Low Grade Railroad was the Christmas Train Accident of December 23, 1981. A 3-ton boulder broke free and blocked both tracks. Without enough time to stop, the train hit the boulder and 13 train cars bunched up like an accordion. The wreckage caused nearly half a million dollars in damage and the collision was heard a mile away.
The train was carrying a petroleum biproduct, which become a concern because the chemicals ran towards a culvert that passed ran to the Susquehanna River. Fortunately, it pooled in the culvert and never made it into the river.
One boxcar was not removed during cleanup, and this part of the wreckage is still visible today. If you drop down the eastern side of the trail, you can work your way over to see the metal and railroad ties. It remains as it landed a decade ago, and you can see how the force of the boxcar pushed trees and rocks out of its way as it landed.
While visiting the Enola Low Grade in this area, be sure to visit the newly completed trestle bridge. It will bring you past the Safe Harbor Dam. The Safe Harbor Dam was completed in 1932, and like the Safe Harbor Ironworks, brought a lot of jobs to the area. Again, facing a housing issue with the influx of workers and their families, another Safe Harbor Village was built next to the Historic Village that was destroyed. This time though, they were built up on a hill, where flooding wouldn’t become an issue. Today, you can still see the twenty-one Tudor-style brick homes which are private residences that once served as homes for workers, offices, and administrative headquarters for the Safe Harbor Dam.
Map coordinates: 39.926091, -76.383980 | Susquehannagreenway.org/land-trails/enola-low-grade-rail-trail
Pequea Silver Mine
Moving away from the river a bit, another notable historic place to visit is the Pequea Silver Mine. The Pequea Indians did the original digging around 1700, possibly as early as the mid-1600s, when they were looking for quartz to make weapons for hunting. Eventually, Revolutionary soldiers began mining lead for ammunition. Rumor has it the mines provided the lead shot for General Washington’s troops. It is also said that some of the lead used for Civil War musket balls were taken from this mine. Eventually they began mining for silver. The mines operated off and on up until about 1900.
Once you enter the trail from the parking area, you will immediately see the old mine shaft and kiln that was used to remove silver from the surrounding rocks. Another entrance that has been closed with a steel plate can be found further down the yellow marked geological trail. The trail will also take you up over the area that was mined where you will find gopher holes. On the bulletin boards at the beginning of this trail is an explanation of the different numbered markings. These explain different facts about the geology of the mine and surrounding area.
Map coordinates: 39.944514, -76.313000 | Pequeatwp.org/park-info
