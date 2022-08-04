Ask a Local – Favorite Bakeries for the Holidays

Lancaster County is a land of bakeries, so there is no shortage of places to find holiday treats. My favorite places are less well-known spots that you might not find on a Google search results page. These places are worth seeking out because they are small shops that use traditional methods and local ingredients.
Wish You Well - This is a tiny bakery in downtown Lancaster with husband-wife team Sebastian Shuck and Meghan Young doing all the work. Meghan is the baker and her pies are amazing. Her all-butter crusts are hand-made and have a delightful crispness to them, never soggy, limp or bland. I’d eat the crust all by itself. The fillings she creates are locally-sourced and seasonal, like strawberry in the spring and peach in the summer. Seek out this bakery over the holidays for lush pumpkin, apple cranberry, and pecan pies. Need a treat to sustain yourself during downtown holiday shopping? Grab a hand pie to go. I love the rich mushroom hand pie in homemade puff pastry, perfect to hold in your mittened hands while you shop. Meghan makes delectable quiches too, with a rotating set of flavors for an easy holiday lunch. And, don’t miss out on her bialys. Bialys are hand-shaped from Meghan’s house made bagel dough and baked in a stone hearth with fillings such as cream cheese and caramelized onions, or pesto and cherry tomatoes. Finally, the house made cinnamon buns should make every other cinnamon bun hide its head in shame.
Front Porch Baking - For proprietor Kristen Richards, baking is a way to create honest connections with each other, the land, and local farmers. It’s a lofty goal, but the baked goods at her Millersville shop make a believer out of me. For the holidays, her pie crusts contain organic butter from Oasis Creamery and locally-sourced whole grains from Castle Valley Mill, Small Valley Milling and Beiler’s Heritage Acres. The use of local whole grains adds depth, richness, and flakiness to the crusts. The fillings she offers will depend on what’s best in season, but expect to find cranberry and pear pies with a spiced oat crumble topping, local apple galettes (free form pies), as well as gluten free spiced pumpkin pies in a chocolate buckwheat crust. While you’re there you must pick up a loaf of her naturally leavened Valley Blond bread. This is the best sourdough bread in the county and is everything a sourdough should be: moist, tender, resilient, and slightly nutty in flavor. Front Porch also has year-round treats like deeply chocolate buckwheat brownies, salted chocolate chip cookies, and olive oil cakes, all of which are handmade by Kristen with great skill and care. Treat yourself. You deserve it.
Barberet - Yes, I know this is a French bakery and France doesn’t have a tradition of holiday pies, but that’s ok because they make Buche de Noel for Christmas. Buche de Noel are rolled cakes that are iced and decorated to look like Yule logs. Buche de Noel are a tradition in France and Barberet makes several types including dark chocolate, chestnut, mango, and snickers. Their Buche de Noel are so popular that you should order in advance to ensure you’ll get one; pick up your Buche in their downtown Lancaster shop. My favorite is the dark chocolate version because it has a glossy dark chocolate icing and creamy chocolate ganache inside. When you pick up your Buche de Noel you can nab a few other indulgences like hand-made truffles and chocolates. I especially love the caramel-filled milk chocolate truffles and the coffee ganache-filled chocolates. I buy little boxes of mixed Barberet chocolates every year as stocking stuffers and they are devoured in a flash.
Are there other places in Lancaster to find holiday pies and baked goods? Sure! All of the area markets, like Central Market, Root’s Market, and Green Dragon, have multiple bakeries within. And a Google search will find other bakeries scattered across the county. But these three are my favorites because what they make is truly unique in our area and uncompromisingly delicious.