Ask a Local: Farm Stands

Favorite Produce Stands
We take produce very seriously here in Lancaster County. From industrial-size farms to roadside stands, Lancaster has everything. Ask a local which farm stand is their favorite and you’ll likely get a response that goes something like, “Well, that depends on what I’m buying.” In that vein, here is a list of personal favorite farm stands in Lancaster County and the items I love most at each one.
• Lancaster Central Market
23 N. Market Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
717-735-6890
Must-Have: Everything! I never go to Market without hitting up at least three stands for vegetables, fruits, baked goods, and local meats. I always grab something to snack on while I ponder my choices, a coffee or smoothie, and something to take home for later.
• Brooklawn Farm Market
2325 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
717-569-4748
Must-Have: An incredible assortment of heirloom tomatoes, an equally impressive selection of fall pumpkins, yellow and white peaches, plus the sweetest corn in the county.
• Cherry Hill Orchards
400 Long Lane, Lancaster, PA 17603
717-872-9311
Must-Have: Fruit-filled pastries, apples, peaches, and cherries. Anything with fruit!
• Harvest Lane Farm
851 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543
717-560-6219
Must-Have: Spring mix lettuce, their own homemade salsa, their own frozen corn, and raised-on-the farm meats.
• SPOOKYNOOK Produce, Greenhouses, & More
821 Landisville Rd #8649, Manheim, PA 17545
717-898-3990
Must-Have: Chicken BBQ every Saturday, April through October.
Pick-Your-Own Fruit Farms
If there’s one farm-related activity to do during your stay in Lancaster County, it’s picking your own fruit. This inexpensive outing is fun for kids and adults alike. Plus, the surrounding fruit trees make a spectacular backdrop for Instagram-worthy family photos. At the end, all that’s left to do is enjoy the fruits of your labor (pun intended).
Picking dates are approximate. Check with each orchard before scheduling your visit.
Strawberries – Late May to early June
• Farm Wagon Produce:
1061 Weaverland Rd, East Earl, PA 17519
717-354-2041
• Kreider’s Strawberries:
170 Buch Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601
717-569-3421
• Brooklawn Farm Market:
2325 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
717-569-4748
Cherries – Early June to early July
• Kissel Hill Fruit Farm
2101 Kissel Hill Rd, Lititz, PA 17543
717-626-7115
They also offer PYO apples and peaches
Red and Black Raspberries – Mid-June to mid-July
• Shenk’s Berry Farm
911 Disston View Dr, Lititz, PA 17543
717-626-6194
Apples and Peaches – Late July to early September
• Kauffman Orchards
3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, PA 17505
717-768-7112
Pick-Your-Own Flower Farms
What could be better than receiving a bouquet of flowers? Picking your own, of course! Whether you’re on a romantic getaway or a fun-filled family holiday, picking your own flowers is an activity that will satisfy everyone in your group. Enjoy the beauty of nature while you walk through fields of gorgeous flowers that are bursting with color. Any photographers in your group? Flower farms are another location where you can capture unique photos of your visit to Lancaster County.
PYO flower farms are open roughly July to September, but make sure to contact the farm first to see what’s blooming. Also, some of these farms have limited picking hours each day.
• Country Joy Flowers
3086 Colebrook Rd, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
• Everfresh Produce
3145 Division Highway, New Holland, PA 17557
717-354-3922
• Pinewood and Posies
4547 White Oak Rd, Paradise, PA 17562
610-593-5416