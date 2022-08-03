Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

Ask a Local: Farm Stands

060716-Strawberries-05.jpg

Favorite Produce Stands

We take produce very seriously here in Lancaster County. From industrial-size farms to roadside stands, Lancaster has everything. Ask a local which farm stand is their favorite and you’ll likely get a response that goes something like, “Well, that depends on what I’m buying.” In that vein, here is a list of personal favorite farm stands in Lancaster County and the items I love most at each one.

• Lancaster Central Market

23 N. Market Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

717-735-6890

Must-Have: Everything! I never go to Market without hitting up at least three stands for vegetables, fruits, baked goods, and local meats. I always grab something to snack on while I ponder my choices, a coffee or smoothie, and something to take home for later.

• Brooklawn Farm Market

2325 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

717-569-4748

Must-Have: An incredible assortment of heirloom tomatoes, an equally impressive selection of fall pumpkins, yellow and white peaches, plus the sweetest corn in the county.

• Cherry Hill Orchards

400 Long Lane, Lancaster, PA 17603

717-872-9311

Must-Have: Fruit-filled pastries, apples, peaches, and cherries. Anything with fruit!

• Harvest Lane Farm

851 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543

717-560-6219

Must-Have: Spring mix lettuce, their own homemade salsa, their own frozen corn, and raised-on-the farm meats.

• SPOOKYNOOK Produce, Greenhouses, & More

821 Landisville Rd #8649, Manheim, PA 17545

717-898-3990

Must-Have: Chicken BBQ every Saturday, April through October.

Pick-Your-Own Fruit Farms

If there’s one farm-related activity to do during your stay in Lancaster County, it’s picking your own fruit. This inexpensive outing is fun for kids and adults alike. Plus, the surrounding fruit trees make a spectacular backdrop for Instagram-worthy family photos. At the end, all that’s left to do is enjoy the fruits of your labor (pun intended).

Picking dates are approximate. Check with each orchard before scheduling your visit.

Strawberries – Late May to early June

• Farm Wagon Produce:  

1061 Weaverland Rd, East Earl, PA 17519

717-354-2041

• Kreider’s Strawberries: 

170 Buch Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 

717-569-3421 

• Brooklawn Farm Market: 

2325 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

717-569-4748

Cherries – Early June to early July

• Kissel Hill Fruit Farm

2101 Kissel Hill Rd, Lititz, PA 17543

717-626-7115

They also offer PYO apples and peaches

Red and Black Raspberries – Mid-June to mid-July

• Shenk’s Berry Farm

911 Disston View Dr, Lititz, PA 17543

717-626-6194

Apples and Peaches – Late July to early September

• Kauffman Orchards

3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, PA 17505

717-768-7112

Pick-Your-Own Flower Farms

What could be better than receiving a bouquet of flowers? Picking your own, of course! Whether you’re on a romantic getaway or a fun-filled family holiday, picking your own flowers is an activity that will satisfy everyone in your group. Enjoy the beauty of nature while you walk through fields of gorgeous flowers that are bursting with color. Any photographers in your group? Flower farms are another location where you can capture unique photos of your visit to Lancaster County.

PYO flower farms are open roughly July to September, but make sure to contact the farm first to see what’s blooming. Also, some of these farms have limited picking hours each day.

• Country Joy Flowers

3086 Colebrook Rd, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Countryjoyflowers.com

• Everfresh Produce

3145 Division Highway, New Holland, PA 17557

717-354-3922

• Pinewood and Posies

4547 White Oak Rd, Paradise, PA 17562

610-593-5416