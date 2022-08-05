Ask a Local: BEERCATION DESTINATION

Lancaster has over 300 years of history and the tradition of breweries began in the back rooms of inns and taverns throughout the city and towns of the county. In 2022, if you like beer, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve picked a few top breweries (in alphabetical order) in my short list, however you can explore many others in the entire checklist. Cheers!
BESPOKE — Located next to the Strasburg Railroad which is used for their overflow parking lot. They’re one of the newbies in my list and have a small taproom and limited hours, but they’re brewing some liquid gold. Field Day is a nice Pale Ale. Hoppenstance is a must try as well. Their food selection is limited.
MAD CHEF — Located in East Petersburg). What I truly love about Mad Chef is there is no other distribution channel. Only in their taproom can you experience their selection. My go-to is F-18. Hoppy without the bitterness. Food is great, but do yourself a favor, get the fries!
RURAL CITY BEER CO. — This brand new brewery was a pleasant surprise for me. Located in Reamstown and housed in a 1911 hardware store. Their drafts range mostly around 5-7% ABV. I’d suggest It Takes A Village — it’s juicy and smooth. Chopper is a sweet and warming American Maple Brown Ale. For food, they offer a nice selection. The charcuterie board was well plated and had a wide variety of treats.
SPRING HOUSE — Three locations to choose from. Two in Lancaster and a new tavern in Strasburg. You can’t go wrong. Daily Planet is a year-rounder and a crowd pleaser. I wish they’d bring back Seven Gates Pale Ale (hint. hint.). Food menus vary by location.
ST. BONIFACE — If you’re in Ephrata for the day, this is another must stop location. 3LB IPA is a tasty sipper and even heavier is Libation DIPA. Whatever you try, you shouldn’t be disappointed. Did I mention food? Fabulous selection to chase down with your beer.
The Checklist:
Appalachian Brewing Company — 55 N Water St, Lititz
Artifice Ales and Mead — 55 N Main St, Manheim
Bespoke Brewing — 242 Gap Rd, Ronks
Big Dog Craft Brewing — 1559 Manheim Pike, Lancaster
Black Forest Brewery — 301 W Main St, Ephrata
Bube’s Brewery — 102 N Market St, Mount Joy
Cartel Brewing & Blending — 928 N Prince St, Lancaster
Collusion Tap Works — 5 Juniper Ln, Lititz
Columbia Kettle Works — 40 N 3rd St, Columbia
Columbia Kettle Works 2nd Gear — 12 N Water St, Lancaster
Cox Brewing Company — 276 Heisey Quarry Rd, Elizabethtown
Fetish Brewing Company — 201 Rock Lititz Rd, #22, Lititz
Funk Brewing Company — 28 S Market St, Elizabethtown
Iron Hill Brewery — 781 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster
Lancaster Brewing Company — 302 N Plum St, Lancaster
Mad Chef Brewing Company — 2023 Miller Rd, East Petersburg
Moo-Duck Brewery — 79 S Wilson Ave, Elizabethtown
Our Town Brewery — 252 N Prince St, Lancaster
Pour Man’s Brewing Company — 284 S Reading Rd, Ephrata
Raney Cellars Brewing Company — 11 Manor Ave, Millersville
Rumspringa Brewing Company — 3174 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand
Rural City Beer Co. — 6 N Reamstown Rd, Reamstown
Spring House Brewing Co. — 209 Hazel St, Lancaster
Spring House (The Taproom) — 25 W King St, Lancaster
Spring House Brewing Co. (Tavern by) — 8 E Main St, Strasburg
St. Boniface — 1701 W Main St, Ephrata
Stoudts Brewing Company — 2800 N Reading Rd, Adamstown
Swashbuckler Brewing Company — 2775 Lebanon Rd, Manheim
Twisted Bine Beer Company — 93 E Main St, Mount Joy
Wacker’s Roadhouse — 312 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street