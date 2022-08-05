Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

Ask a Local: BEERCATION DESTINATION

Lancaster has over 300 years of history and the tradition of breweries began in the back rooms of inns and taverns throughout the city and towns of the county. In 2022, if you like beer, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve picked a few top breweries (in alphabetical order) in my short list, however you can explore many others in the entire checklist. Cheers!

BESPOKE — Located next to the Strasburg Railroad which is used for their overflow parking lot. They’re one of the newbies in my list and have a small taproom and limited hours, but they’re brewing some liquid gold. Field Day is a nice Pale Ale. Hoppenstance is a must try as well. Their food selection is limited.

MAD CHEF — Located in East Petersburg). What I truly love about Mad Chef is there is no other distribution channel. Only in their taproom can you experience their selection. My go-to is F-18. Hoppy without the bitterness. Food is great, but do yourself a favor, get the fries!

RURAL CITY BEER CO. — This brand new brewery was a pleasant surprise for me. Located in Reamstown and housed in a 1911 hardware store. Their drafts range mostly around 5-7% ABV. I’d suggest It Takes A Village — it’s juicy and smooth. Chopper is a sweet and warming American Maple Brown Ale. For food, they offer a nice selection. The charcuterie board was well plated and had a wide variety of treats.

SPRING HOUSE — Three locations to choose from. Two in Lancaster and a new tavern in Strasburg. You can’t go wrong. Daily Planet is a year-rounder and a crowd pleaser. I wish they’d bring back Seven Gates Pale Ale (hint. hint.). Food menus vary by location.

ST. BONIFACE — If you’re in Ephrata for the day, this is another must stop location. 3LB IPA is a tasty sipper and even heavier is Libation DIPA. Whatever you try, you shouldn’t be disappointed. Did I mention food? Fabulous selection to chase down with your beer.

The Checklist:

Appalachian Brewing Company — 55 N Water St, Lititz

Artifice Ales and Mead — 55 N Main St, Manheim

Bespoke Brewing — 242 Gap Rd, Ronks

Big Dog Craft Brewing — 1559 Manheim Pike, Lancaster

Black Forest Brewery — 301 W Main St, Ephrata

Bube’s Brewery — 102 N Market St, Mount Joy

Cartel Brewing & Blending — 928 N Prince St, Lancaster

Collusion Tap Works — 5 Juniper Ln, Lititz

Columbia Kettle Works — 40 N 3rd St, Columbia

Columbia Kettle Works 2nd Gear — 12 N Water St, Lancaster

Cox Brewing Company — 276 Heisey Quarry Rd, Elizabethtown

Fetish Brewing Company — 201 Rock Lititz Rd, #22, Lititz

Funk Brewing Company — 28 S Market St, Elizabethtown

Iron Hill Brewery — 781 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster

Lancaster Brewing Company — 302 N Plum St, Lancaster

Mad Chef Brewing Company — 2023 Miller Rd, East Petersburg

Moo-Duck Brewery — 79 S Wilson Ave, Elizabethtown

Our Town Brewery — 252 N Prince St, Lancaster

Pour Man’s Brewing Company — 284 S Reading Rd, Ephrata

Raney Cellars Brewing Company — 11 Manor Ave, Millersville

Rumspringa Brewing Company — 3174 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand

Rural City Beer Co. — 6 N Reamstown Rd, Reamstown

Spring House Brewing Co. — 209 Hazel St, Lancaster

Spring House (The Taproom) — 25 W King St, Lancaster

Spring House Brewing Co. (Tavern by) — 8 E Main St, Strasburg

St. Boniface — 1701 W Main St, Ephrata

Stoudts Brewing Company — 2800 N Reading Rd, Adamstown

Swashbuckler Brewing Company — 2775 Lebanon Rd, Manheim

Twisted Bine Beer Company — 93 E Main St, Mount Joy

Wacker’s Roadhouse — 312 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street