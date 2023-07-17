Summer is officially here! How does that song go? “Cheeseburger in Paradise”? Here are some of the best places to get your burger on in the county:

Bully’s Restaurant and Inn

Established in 1903, Bully’s is a family-owned historic tavern and inn with checkered floors, ornate ceilings and warm lighting. My Beat Down Burger was piled high with heaps of sweet and tangy bacon jam and topped with a sliced of smoked gouda. The Bay Burger, topped with crab cake and old bay aioli, is another excellent, hearty option.

If you want to really double down start with their smokey lamb sliders with jalapeño relish and mango habanero aioli for the perfect kick. You can enjoy any of their burgers with the many popular beers on tap including Dogfish Head, Collusion, and Victory. Better yet, skip the beer and end the night on a sweet note with one of their craft-made adult ice creams like spiced cranberry and red wine. Yes, they will card you for these!

Bullys-restaurant.com | 647 Union St, Columbia

Route 66

I told a few of my friends that I was searching for the best burgers in town and several of them asked, “You’re including Route 66, right?” Their juicy smash burgers have been an area favorite for years. My favorite is their double cheeseburger with tangy Route 66 sauce, curly fries, and a strawberry milkshake.

Though a 50’s themed restaurant, Route 66 also serves excellent modern-day alternatives including plant-based options like “impossible” and falafel burgers. Not in the mood for a burger? No problem, try their Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich or their spicy hot tandoori chicken tender tacos. Route 66 is also a great take-out option if you are on the go.

Route66pa.com | 45 W Liberty St., Lancaster

Tied House

Tied House, located in downtown Lititz, has crafted their burger so perfectly that they only offer one preparation. Using Morgan’s Burger Blend, their smashed burger is served on an Alfred and Sam’s soft roll and piled high with classic toppings. They offer a 3oz and 6oz option- both of which are served with fries and a pickle. Their patties are thin, but bursting with flavor.

All of the draft beers served at Tied House are brewed by Saint Boniface, a craft brewery located in nearby Ephrata. Their Muy Bueno Mexican Lager paired perfectly with my smash burger. Make sure you leave room for dessert, so you can try their fried bread pudding!

Tiedhouselititz.com | 27-31 E Main St, Lititz

Tender Love & Fry

A hidden gem with a cult following, Tender Love & Fry is home of the beloved “Buck Burger.” Operating out of a food truck located in the Buck Tractor Supply parking lot, they are open weekends 11am-5pm and Monday 11am-2pm. Their menu is simple with your choice of two burgers: The Buck Burger or the Bacon Buck Burger. Both of which include fresh angus beef and their secret ingredient, fried onions.

Their fries are some of the best I have ever tasted (seriously, like ever). They are sprinkled with old bay and fried to crispy perfection. All of their food is served by the nicest, most passionate foodies imaginable. Don’t pass this place up!

Tenderlovenfry.com | 1008 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville

Freeze and Frizz

Freeze and Frizz in Leola is very nostalgic for me and many other Lancastrians. This was a favorite of mine as a kid, and I keep coming back as an adult. Their menu has barely changed from what I can recall and that’s because it just works. I always get their double deluxe cheeseburger: 2 thin patties with cheese and classic toppings (with a side of fries of course).

Their famous BBQ is also worth a try with your choice of sliced pork, beef, or ham with homemade relish sauce. Their portions are not huge so there is always plenty of room for dessert. My go-to is a raspberry-vanilla twist in a waffle cone. Eat outside on one of their picnic benches in the grass to enjoy simpler times.

Freezeandfrizz.com | 2250 New Holland Pike, Lancaster

