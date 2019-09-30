Comfort food means different things to people in various regions throughout the United States. But for many in Lancaster County, it's synonymous with Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine.
We asked readers where they go to get their down-home fix in Lancaster County and to tell us their favorite dishes at those restaurants.
Dienner's Country Restaurant
Stand out dishes: Chicken pot pie, buttered noodles, beef tips and gravy
Where: 2855 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks
Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday
More information: Website | Facebook | Phone: (717) 687-9571
Shady Maple Smorgasbord
Standout dishes: Buttered noodles, stewed tomatoes, filling, chicken croquettes, shoofly pie
Where: 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl
Hours: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday
More information: Website | Facebook | Phone (717) 354-8222
Good 'N Plenty Restaurant
Standout dishes: Chicken corn soup, chicken pot pie, fried chicken, chicken and waffles
Where: 150 Eastbrook Road, Smoketown
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday
More information: Facebook | Website | Phone: (717) 394-7111
Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord
Standout dishes: Ham balls, pork and sauerkraut
Where: 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand
Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday
More information: Website | Phone: (717) 768-1500
The Restaurant at Oregon Dairy
Standout dishes: Ham balls, chicken and waffles, chicken pot pie
Where: 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz
Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday
More information: Facebook | website | Phone: (717) 656-2856
Miller's Smorgasbord Restaurant
Standout dishes: Chicken and waffles, chicken pot pie, chicken and dumplings, roasted turkey
Location: 2811 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks
Hours: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday