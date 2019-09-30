Amish making pastries hospice auction S1 Living.jpg

The Amish help display items to be sold, and volunteer as auctioneers and bid spotters, run the furniture auction and serve food at the annual Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction. 

 HOSPICE & COMMUNITY CARE

Comfort food means different things to people in various regions throughout the United States. But for many in Lancaster County, it's synonymous with Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine. 

We asked readers where they go to get their down-home fix in Lancaster County and to tell us their favorite dishes at those restaurants.

Dienner's Country Restaurant

Stand out dishes: Chicken pot pie, buttered noodles, beef tips and gravy

Where: 2855 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks 

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday

More information: Website | Facebook | Phone:  (717) 687-9571

Shady Maple Smorgasbord 

Standout dishes: Buttered noodles, stewed tomatoes, filling, chicken croquettes, shoofly pie 

Where: 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl

Hours: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday

More information: Website | Facebook  | Phone (717) 354-8222 

Good 'N Plenty Restaurant

Standout dishes: Chicken corn soup, chicken pot pie, fried chicken, chicken and waffles

Where: 150 Eastbrook Road, Smoketown

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

More information:  Facebook | Website | Phone: (717) 394-7111 

Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord 

Standout dishes: Ham balls, pork and sauerkraut

Where: 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand

Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday

More information:  Website | Phone: (717) 768-1500 

The Restaurant at Oregon Dairy

Standout dishes: Ham balls, chicken and waffles, chicken pot pie

Where: 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz

Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday

More information: Facebook | website | Phone: (717) 656-2856 

Miller's Smorgasbord Restaurant

Standout dishes: Chicken and waffles, chicken pot pie, chicken and dumplings, roasted turkey

Location: 2811 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks

Hours: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

More information: Facebook | Website | Phone: 717-687-6621