Amish Christmas traditions focus on simplicity and faith

Most tourists who come to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania are fascinated by the Amish and their way of life. And rightfully so. The Amish of Lancaster County are America’s oldest Amish settlement, having first arrived in Lancaster sometime in the early 1700s.
The Amish are most widely known for their plain way of dressing, use of horse and buggies, and their strong ties to agriculture to provide for their families and community. The Amish are also known for the modern luxuries that they often live without, such as electricity, phones, and air conditioning. They are very conservative Christians who put their faith and community over individualism.
There are, however, varying degrees of ‘plainness’ in the Amish Community - some Amish are more modern and use electric and phones, while “Old Order” Amish are more restrictive in their allowance of modern conveniences. Similarly, the ways that the Amish celebrate Christmas may also vary depending on the norms of their specific community.
Leading up to Christmas, most Amish children prepare a special Christmas program that will take place in their one-room schoolhouse. This is something the community looks forward to since a lot of time and effort is put into planning. Teachers and their students will start preparing these programs right after Thanksgiving. The programs will include different plays, poems, and skits - some are about Christmas; some are just for humor. The children will also sing carols. This is a big event for the extended families of the children, and it is not often that any non-Amish are invited.
You will not see a Christmas tree or strings of lights in an Amish home because they feel that extravagant decorations are a distraction from the story of Christ’s birth. Instead, they will put a wreath on their front door or decorate with pine branches and candles. The Amish like to make Christmas cards to send to family and friends and will often hang the ones they have received. Other things you will not see in an Amish home at Christmastime includes nativity scenes, images of Santa Claus or angels, and stockings.
Faith is very important to the Amish, and they do have a special Christmas service. This may happen Christmas Day or Eve but depends entirely on what day the holiday falls. Christmas service may also take the place of their traditional Sunday service. The service includes reading Luke 2, or The Gospel for Christmas Eve by Dr. Martin Luther, which tells the story of Jesus’s birth. They also sing Christmas carols or German Christmas songs.
The Amish love to sing, so they will go caroling. They will sing for the older people in their community who may be sick, or widowed, to bring them some happiness (and cookies) during difficult times.
While you will not hear “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” or “Frosty the Snowman” being sung by Amish carolers, they do sing the older standards such as “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem”, “Away in a Manger”, and “The First Noel”. They may also sing some of these songs in German.
Preparing for the Big Holiday
The day before Christmas, the Amish will make some of the food ahead of time, such as cookies, pies, cheese logs, etc. They will also make sure their home is spotless to ensure the bulk of the work is done before cooking the main meal the next morning.
Christmas Day
In the morning, the men and children will head out to take care of their daily chores just like they would any other day. Women will begin cooking and preparing the rest of the food for the main meal.
At some point in the day, when everyone has gathered after cooking and doing their chores, the Amish make time for gifts that are useful and practical. Siblings will exchange gifts with each other and the parents will give each child a gift. The parents and siblings may coordinate their gifts. For example, the parents may give their child some coloring books and that child may be gifted crayons from a sibling. Or the parents gift their child a new doll, and the siblings may give doll accessories like a dress, rattle, etc.
When it comes to gifts that are meant to be useful, the age of the child is also taken into consideration. Jesse Lapp, who operates Old Windmill Farm, has a son who will be starting school next year. For him, they will most likely gift him a scooter to take back and forth to school. For his older brother turning 16 next year, they may gift him a harness since he will need to use the horses on weekends for church and youth group. These gifts are higher priced items, but parents would not just go out and buy them at any time of the year. They would be given as gifts at Christmastime since it would be uncommon for parents to just purchase these items ‘just because.’ Some Amish children will also exchange small gifts with their friends outside of their immediate family. Couples who are dating may also exchange gifts on this day, but their gifts would be something more serious and something they could use in their future life together.
No matter how big or small the gift, the Amish love to wrap the gifts beautifully. They will use, shiny papers and ribbons to decorate them. They then place them somewhere special in the home, such as the hearth, until Christmas Day.
Then it is time to eat! The biggest meal of the day happens at lunchtime. Since wedding season will have just ended, where the Amish serve chicken or turkey, you will not see any of that at this meal. Instead, they may have ham or roast beef from animals they butchered on the farm. Sides would include mashed potatoes, side salad, corn, and homemade bread served with homemade butter and jelly.
Another important part of the meal is dessert. The Amish will make most of the same desserts they typically make throughout the year but make them extra special by decorating them with icing or sprinkles or using cookie cutters to make them more festive for Christmas. Common types of cookies you will find are molasses, chocolate chip, sugar, and sand tarts. Common pies are apple and pumpkin.
In the evening, the Amish will have a much lighter and simpler meal that may include soups, bread, and any leftovers including desserts, along with coffee and hot cocoa.
Second Christmas
After the festivities of Christmas Day, the Amish celebrate Second Christmas, or what they call Zwedde Grischtdaag. This is another day (or more) to exchange gifts and visit with extended family and friends who may not have joined them the day before. If the family has a large circle of extended family and friends Second Christmas can last into January!
Amish Christmas Experiences
If you are in Lancaster County during the holiday season, there are a few great Amish experiences you may want to check out.
Old Windmill Farm
262 Paradise Lane Ronks, PA 17572 | oldwindmillfarm.com
Amish Farmhouse Christmas Experience
The Amish Farmhouse Christmas Experience is four to five hours long. During this time, you will get to experience the holiday atmosphere on the Lapp family farm, including making many of their holiday dinner favorites from scratch. This includes churning butter, pressing apple cider from local apples, baking fresh bread and pumpkin pies, and making applesauce from scratch and preserving it in mason jars. They also provide a ride around the farm in a horse-drawn sleigh. Jesse and Anna Lapp and family are welcoming and will take the time to answer any questions your may have about their traditions, or anything else you may want to know about the Amish way of life.
The Amish Farm and House & Amish Christmas Cookie Tour
2395 Covered Bridge Drive Lancaster, PA 17602 | 717-394-6185 | amishfarmandhouse.com
This three-hour tour starts by visiting the animals of the 15-acre Amish Farm and House, as well as a tour of their Amish schoolhouse. You will also tour the historic farmhouse, built in 1805, where you will learn about Amish history, religion, and clothing. The next part of the tour is a guided bus tour through the scenic backroads of Amish country. You will stop at two to three different Amish homes and sample some of their homemade cookies and get an opportunity to take some home. You will even get recipe cards so you can try making your own to enjoy later. While sampling cookies, you will get the opportunity to learn more about Amish Christmas traditions.
Amish Farm Stay
130 Centerville Road Gordonville, PA 17529 | 717-322-4478 | amishfarmstay.com
For a fully immersive Amish experience, book your stay at an Amish Bed and Breakfast or guesthouse, each owned by an Old Order Amish family. This unique lodging option will give you the opportunity to observe the Amish carry out their daily activities.
Amish Bread Recipe
Courtesy of Old Windmill Farm, Jesse and Anna Lapp
• 1 ½ Tablespoon Red Star Yeast
• 3 Cups Warm Water
• 3 Teaspoons Oil
• ½ Cup Sugar
• 1 Tablespoon Salt
• 7 (or more) Cups of Montana White Wheat Flour
Mix the first two ingredients and let rise 5 minutes.
Combine the rest of the ingredients into the yeast and warm water mixture.
Knead well and let rise for 30 minutes.
Punch down. Put into pans and let rise again for one hour.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Makes 4 loaves.