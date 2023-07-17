Ready for a day of perusing the odd, interesting, and magnificent? Adamstown awaits. This small town has over a thousand vendors selling antiques, curios, and flea market finds, plus a hat factory. Before you go, be sure to check websites for hours and days of operation. Many places are only open a few days a week.
Oley Valley Architectural Antiques
2453 N. Reading Rd., Denver | oleyvalley.com
Oley Valley is a cavernous warehouse chock full of huge architectural pieces that are magnificently crafted. Ornate back bars, carved walnut columns, giant fireplace mantles that are twenty feet tall, stained glass, leaded glass, wrought brass doors, gilded elevator cages, gothic statuary, the list goes on. Many of the items at Oley Valley have been used in movie sets. If you are renovating or building a house, it would be fantastic to include one of these gorgeous historic pieces. If not, just go for the beauty of it all.
Renninger’s Antique Market
2500 N. Reading Rd., Denver | Renningers.net/Adamstown
Renninger’s is vast. The corridors stretch seemingly for miles and around every corner is a surprise: a 10-foot-tall stuffed giraffe, a box of old rulers, several paper wasp nests, an Angledile scale, a box of drawer handles, old coins, limitless jewelry and housewares, vintage beer cans, a wooden statue of Confucius, sideboards, dining room tables, chairs, beds, chandeliers, political campaign pins, and more. Once you’ve exhausted the vendors indoors, there’s a fresh set of vendors to visit outdoors in the back.
Bollman Hat Company Store
3017 N. Reading Rd., Adamstown | 717-484-4615
With no website, this shop flies under the radar but is well worth a stop for the broad array of discounted hats: fedoras, sun hats, bucket hats, cowboy hats, Irish caps, bowlers, homburgs, boaters, and more made from felt, straw, or fabric. There’s a size and a color for everyone and the prices are about half what you’d pay online.
Angus Antiques
2800 N. Reading Rd., Adamstown | 717-484-2757
Another large collection of vendors under one roof, Angus Antiques (formerly Stoudt’s Antique Mall) includes similar items to Renniger’s but has a higher ratio of antique furniture. Angus Antiques is in the IronSpire Complex, a renovated shopping complex.
More, more, more antiques
For more information and a complete list of all the antiques dealers in Adamstown and nearby towns, go to Antiquescapital.com.
Dining
Dave’s Diner
3036 N. Reading Rd., Adamstown | Facebook.com/DavesDinerAdamstown
For a quick bite, Dave’s is reasonable and is right across the street from the Bollman Hat Factory Store.
Rural City Beer Co.
6 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown | Ruralcitybeer.com
For something more adult, visit Rural City just down the road in Reamstown. They have a delightful selection of their own brews, from IPAs to sours to Belgian saisons. The food menu leans toward light fare, including chili, soft pretzels, fries, nachos, and charcuterie.
To read more Visit Lancaster stories, click here.