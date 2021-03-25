Class A - Pottsville Nativity 51, Berlin Brothersvalley 46 (overtime): Pottsville Nativity overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to edge Berlin Brothersvalley in overtime, 51-47, to win the PIAA Class A state boys’ basketball championship Thursday at the Giant Center.
It was the first boys’ state title for Nativity (24-4), a longtime state power in girls’ basketball.
Berlin (27-2) seemed to take control with a 20-7 second quarter, but the Mountaineers made just one of four of 20 shots from the field in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Keegan Hertz, a 6-6 senior being courted by local colleges, led the Hilltoppers with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Julius Walborn added 10.
Berlin got 22 points and 11 rebounds from point guard Elijah Sechler. Freshman guard Pace Prosser scored 15, including four 3-pointers.
Nativity eliminated Lancaster’s La Academia Charter, 73-64 in overtime in the state semifinals Monday.