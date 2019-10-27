Consider this column the final installment of a trilogy.

This is the third time I’ve written about Star Wars in this space over the last five years, and if that’s a bit too much Star Wars for you, I’ll apologize in advance.

I was planning on writing about something else this week. But on Monday, when I saw the final trailer for the final film in the “Skywalker saga” (as they’re now calling it), the serendipity was just too much for me to resist.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opens in December, and it wraps up a nine-movie story arc that began in 1977 with the original “Star Wars.”

Facing the end of this decades-spanning story is leaving me with some serious mixed emotions.

On the one hand, though this is the last movie in this story, I’m sure that it’s far from the last Star Wars movie. I’ve long wanted to see Star Wars films that break the traditional molds of the Campbellian “hero’s journey,” and tell different types of stories. (To some degree, the new Star Wars movies have done that – especially the “side stories,” “Rogue One” and “Solo,” which presented themselves as, respectively, a war picture and a heist caper.)

Ending the Skywalker saga will likely open the door for Star Wars to go in other unanticipated new directions, which is a very exciting possibility. I’d love to see more unorthodox stories in the Star Wars universe. With a clean slate, the franchise could go literally anywhere.

On the other hand, I’ve known these characters – Luke, Leia, Lando, R2-D2 and C-3PO, and all the rest – for almost my whole life, and ending their story for good is a concept that brings with it a note of finality that I find genuinely sad. It’s like saying good-bye to old friends.

As soon as I started watching the final trailer on Monday night – midway through half-heartedly watching the Patriots pummel the Jets for several hours – those mixed emotions were amplified.

First, any sadness about the looming end of this saga was swept away by stunning imagery, tantalizing clues and SO. MANY. QUESTIONS.

There are dozens of trailer breakdowns online if you want someone to take you through this thing frame-by-frame; I’m sure they’ll do a better job than I could. But here are a few of the thoughts that popped into my head in a frenzy on Monday night:

That helmet Rey drops at the beginning of the trailer – where have I seen that before? Wow, the structure on which she and Kylo Ren are waging their battle is the fallen Death Star! Those star destroyers are the original trilogy style, not the new First Order kind – where did they come from? Is that the Ghost, the ship from “Rebels,” next to the Millennium Falcon? What’s that black statue Rey and Kylo are destroying? Wow, that creepy throne sure looks like the Ralph McQuarrie concept art for the Emperor’s throne, circa 1980!

And on and on.

This is the nature of trailers, of course. Raise questions, set up expectations to later confirm or subvert, hide Easter eggs for the diehard fans to pick apart frame-by-frame on YouTube.

And while that two-minute trailer got me very excited for Dec. 20, it also tugged pretty hard on my heartstrings. (Exactly, I’m sure, as the folks at Disney/Lucasfilm intended.)

Take, for example, the final words of the trailer: We hear Luke Skywalker say “The Force will be with you,” and then the late Carrie Fisher, as Leia, finishes the sentence, “Always.”

Oh, my heart. Hearing that – and on what would’ve been Fisher’s 63rd birthday, no less – was both comforting and a gut-punch.

But the exchange that really got me came earlier. As a small creature attaches wires to C-3PO, Poe Dameron asks, “What are you doing there, Threepio?”

The response – “Taking one last look, sir … at my friends” – literally brought a lump to my throat.

Yes. That’s what this is for me. Taking one last look at these particular friends.

They’ve been with me since 1977. I’ll miss them.

•Jed Reinert is the niche content editor. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.