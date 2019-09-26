My love of reading is no great mystery
In my younger years, I loved to read. Getting swept away in a great novel was my idea of true happiness.
I was never a book snob. I could read the heavy stuff right next to the fluff.
“Crime and Punishment” followed by “The Thorn Birds”? No problem.
But things have changed. Age has taken its toll.
My eyes and my stamina are both letting me down.
I could never read in bed, even when I was young. Now, I must sit at the dining room table to read a novel or I will nod off. I’ll last a little longer in a comfy chair, but forget the sofa.
Even when I am sitting at the dining room table, my eyes sometimes get weary and I read the same sentence over and over.
Sometimes, that’s the book’s fault. Mostly, it’s mine.
The print has to be large, so all those novels from college with print like.000 this just don’t work anymore.
If I read a book online, I make the print huge.
But my eyes rebel against computers by the time I get home from work, so online books aren’t a favorite thing of mine.
And then there is my brain.
As brains go, mine is OK. I got through high school and college pretty well and even got my master’s degree with honors.
OK, that was a brag, but you get the idea.
Granted, being an English lit major was not a smart decision. My checkbook can tell you that. But I liked reading books that made me think about life and the world, and my dad always told me college was the time to learn to think.
Some of those great novels I read in college were beyond my full comprehension at 19 or 20.
I always thought that in my old age, I’d return to those books and I would understand them on a deeper level.
Alas, sitting down with “”Ulysses” or “War and Peace” is never ever going to happen.
I still enjoy disappearing into a book, but most of the books I read these days are mysteries.
Mysteries are generally easy to read and aren’t too long. If it is part of a series, you already know the detective, friends and family and the town he or she lives in.
This all sounds a little pathetic as I read it. I’m not that far gone.
But what I like about mysteries is what I like about all books: You get swept up in a different world and get to live there for a while.
I’ve read medieval mysteries, books set in the 1920s or 1950s or in the present day amongst the blue blood set.
I love books set in small villages in England and France filled with eccentric characters.
I avoid bloody mysteries, preferring my murders to be neat and tidy. I’d rather read a mystery co-written by a cat than one about a grizzly serial killer.
Often, a mystery can be a great read without having a great ending. The disappointment at the end is far outweighed by the pleasure of reading the book.
Right now I’m into the “Bruno: Chief of Police” series by Martin Walker.
It’s set in the ancient, sleepy village of St. Denis in France, where Bruno, a former soldier, watches over the town.
While the mysteries are pretty good, Walker loves describing Bruno’s meal preparations in great detail, filled with herbs he’s grown in his garden, vegetables he just bought at market and meat from a friend who went hunting that morning.
Walker has a way of putting you inside this wonderful, simple world.
The mysteries involve colorful French men and women and people from other cultures and countries who have settled in St. Denis.
France’s past involvement in Morocco and Vietnam has been central to some of the mysteries as has the French undergound in World War II.
Bruno is a wine expert and spends quite a bit of time drinking it.
In the midst of the murders, Walker is always taking us to these wonderful places.
Now, as I settle into old age — don’t tell me 60 is the new 40 or I’ll throw a book at you — my reading is more limited than I wish it was.
But you can always find a great mystery series to read. Thank goodness for murder.