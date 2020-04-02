The reliability of video games, summed up, almost sounds like wedding vows: in sickness and in health, for better or worse, in the midst of a global pandemic or not...
Okay, the last one isn't in the typical roundup of love proclamations. But, at this point, maybe it should be.
Video games have something for everyone, and there are several types of games for every mood.
When life gets hairy, there are games with complex and simple stories, calming and intense moments, challenging and time-consuming titles.
When I'm stressed, which seems to be more often than not nowadays, I usually revert to "life simulator" games, or, games that essentially have you do the same thing you would do in the real world, but without the complications that the real world can bring.
When I was working 80 hours a week last year, driving myself into madness with how tired and busy I was, I delved deep into the world of "Stardew Valley," a peaceful, well thought-out game made by just one person and a whole lot of love.
Enter you: a corporate drone working in a boring, dead-end office. You find a letter from your grandfather, asking you to abandon all responsibility and go tend to his farm he left behind.
You accept, graciously.
You start on your farm, which has little more than a house for you to rest and lots of responsibilities with no real time-table on when to complete them. There are trees to cut, weeds to pull and stones to break.
And, there's a whole town of people waiting to know you. Each person has their own story, along with perhaps a thousand fan theories apiece on separate backstories.
It's nice and peaceful. And it's a very easy time sink. You get married, raise a family, raise several barn animals, grow bountiful crops, mine precious gems, make dear friends.
It's a good distraction from the real world.
So, of course, in the midst of a global pandemic that threatens every business in Lancaster County I've ever loved, that also has threatened the very way the newspaper business operates, a good video game is just the cure.
"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" was released in mid-March to a whole swath of people, young and old, looking for their own escape during these uncertain times.
In "Animal Crossing," you're a new resident of a previously uninhabited island. You're greeted by Tom Nook, a familiar raccoon who easily became a meme for his money grubbing ways.
Two other companions (these ones are animals) accompany you to the island. You figure out where you want to live on the island, and then you plan out where they live.
And from the ground up, you turn your island from a deserted place into a tropical island destination. Each day, the game progresses a little more, and before you know it, you're well on your way to creating your own type of paradise.
With its multiplayer capabilities, you're able to invite your friends over to hang out, fish, catch bugs and explore.