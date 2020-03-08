On March 22, Stephen Sondheim will turn 90.

He is the greatest composer in musical theater history. Nobody comes close.

You doubt me?

His shows get revived on Broadway and performed in regional and community theater and high schools across the country.

And the songs! The gorgeous melodies, the clever lyrics and the achingly profound ideas inside them.

And take a look at this quick list of his major shows:

“West Side Story” (1953) is Sondheim’s first major Broadway show. He wrote the lyrics (the soaring music is by Leonard Bernstein) and later claimed to hate them.

In 1958, Sondheim writes the lyrics for “Gypsy.” When I was a little kid, my mom played the cast album endlessly. It’s the first time I heard of egg rolls.

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” with music and lyrics by Sondheim, opens on Broadway in 1962 and wins the Tony for best musical, the first of many for a Sondheim show.

“Company,” the show that changed Broadway, opens in 1970 and wins the Tony for best musical. It has been revived a number of times. Fast forward 45 years: My husband sings “Being Alive” to me at our wedding.

Not quite a year later, “Follies,” about a reunion of old showgirls, opens on Broadway. I saw it twice: at Ephrata Performing Arts Center and a revival on Broadway. I liked EPAC’s version much more. Isn’t that rich?

“A Little Night Music” opens on Broadway in 1973 and features Sondheim’s most famous song, “Send in the Clowns,” which Judy Collins will make a hit in 1975.

“Pacific Overtures” opens on Broadway in 1976. It was performed Kabuki style.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” considered by many to be Sondheim’s masterpiece, opens on Broadway in 1979. It wins the Tony for best musical and will become part of the repertoire of the Metropolitan Opera. Its subject matter? A deranged barber slits the throats of his customers and his neighbor turns them into meat pies in Victorian-era London.

In 1984, “Sunday in the Park with George” opens on Broadway, directed by Franklin & Marshall College graduate James Lapine. The show, about the power of art and leaving something behind, wins Sondheim the Pulitzer Prize. It’s one of my favorite musicals of all time.

“Into the Woods,” a retelling of a collection of fairy tales in a way only Sondheim can tell them, opens on Broadway in 1987. It is one of his most-produced shows. In fact, you can see it Thursday through Sunday at Manheim Central High School.

In 1990, Sondheim’s most incendiary show, “Assassins,” about the assassins and would-be assassins of American presidents, opens — and bombs — off-Broadway. Fourteen years later, it opens to rave reviews on Broadway and wins a Tony for best revival. Unlike so many other Sondheim shows, “Assassins” is rarely produced in community or regional theaters. Leave it to EPAC to have produced it twice.

“Passion” opens on Broadway in 1994 and, despite a short run, wins the Tony for best musical.

Some list, huh?

It’s quite clear I have made my case. And happy birthday to the man responsible for all these amazing musicals.

