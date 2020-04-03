FILE - In this March 25, 2020, file photo, a Sundale nursing home sign sits on the property in Morgantown, W.Va., where several people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Nursing homes across the country went into lockdown this month with mandatory measures to protect their frail, elderly residents from coronavirus, but an alarming wave of deadly outbreaks nearly every day since suggests the steps that included a ban on visits and daily health screenings of staffers either came too late or were not rigorous enough.