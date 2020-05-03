Alexandra Kastelic was among the thousands of Lancaster County residents whose suddenly became jobless in March.
A server at Annie Bailey’s Public House, the 29-year-old Lancaster city resident lost her job when the Irish-themed pub in downtown Lancaster closed March 16.
So instead of collecting big tips on St. Patrick’s Day, the 29-year-old city resident spent that week signing up for unemployment benefits, and worrying about paying her bills.
But a surge of jobless claims overwhelmed the state’s unemployment compensation system, causing widespread payment delays, including for Kastelic, who knew she didn’t have the $735 April rent for her xx-bedroom apartment on the west end of Lancaster city.
“It was a little nerve-wracking for the first couple weeks,” she said.
As April 1 approached without her unemployment benefits coming through, Kastelic reached out to her landlord, Michael Manthei of Peaceful Homes Property Management, who agreed to a partial payment.
By mid-April, she started receiving unemployment benefits and was able to make good on her April rent. The $600 federal weekly supplement to state unemployment benefits and the $1,200 federal stimulus payment coming through soon thereafter, putting her back on a solid financial footing.
“I feel like I lucked out with how every came in for me,” she said. “With the unemployment and the extra money, I’m definitely fine.”
And last week, Kastelic was one of seven employees who returned to work part-time as Annie Bailey’s launched a carryout service. Although returning to work actually meant a slight pay cut, Kastelic said she’s grateful to get back in the groove of having a job.
“I’m starting to feel a little more optimist about slowly getting back to normal,” she said.