A Lancaster County jury convicted two Lancaster city men for their roles in the shooting of a man during a robbery a year ago at a South Lime Street house in which the man lost half his blood, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Clifton K. Hunter, 25, was convicted of attempted murder, multiple counts of robbery and conspiracy and illegal possession of a firearm and Jovar J. Jackson, 25, was convicted of multiple counts of robbery and conspiracy.

The pair were convicted Wednesday morning – a year to the date of the shooting – after a week-long trial.

According to testimony, Jackson demanded money and drugs from people in the house on South Lime near East King Street, the prosecutor's office said. The man who was shot was on a phone and told to hang up; when he didn't, Jackson shot him in the stomach, according to testimony.

He lost half of his blood volume and had three sections of his intestines removed in surgeries and would not have survived without immediate surgery, according to testimony presented by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa.

A third defendant, Jamel Nesmith, 23, of Manheim Township, testified he was unaware of the robbery plan, the prosecutor's office said. He is awaiting trial on conspiracy charges of robbery, attempted homicide and aggravated assault. His trial hasn't been scheduled.

More Lancaster County crime news: