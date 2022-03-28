I had an assignment to photograph a tour given by officials of the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, which is under construction along State Road near Landisville.
Lancaster County is fortunate to have the medical facilities we do, considering neighboring Chester County had two of its hospitals close within the past three months. Lancaster will be home to a state-of-the-art facility that also includes a helipad for severe traumas and other emergencies.
The highlight of the tour, for me, was the view from the helipad, as it was a spectacular panorama provided by the high elevation. You will have to wait a bit longer to see those images, as the photo I’m offering for this week’s Viewfinder is an exterior view of the facility.
This Viewfinder is a scene with glass, blurring brick and an endless spring blue sky. When I was finished with the inside tour, I drove around to shoot several angles from the outside.
I saw this scene and grabbed a longer lens so I could compress the building into the glass and achieve the distorted effect you see.
THE METHOD: A Nikon D6 body was employed with an 80-400mm lens set at 195mm. The ISO on the camera was 400 with an f-stop of f/8. 1/2000th of a second was my shutter speed selected.
This photo was processed entirely in Luminar. I have many preset filters selected when the software opens up. The selections used included saturation/vibrance, accent AI filter, AI sky enhancer and a polarizing filter. I didn’t have to go crazy with the numbers I chose to use for this image, as the sky was doing such a wonderful job and Mother Nature didn’t need much help. I like days like this.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.