I had Oct. 12 off and was out with my wife running errands. I was traveling on Chester Road in Manheim Township when I spotted a large bird perched on top of a pole for overhead road signs behind Lancaster Shopping Center.
I pulled into the parking lot behind the shopping center, but I could see only the back of the bird. I went back out onto Lititz Pike, turned onto Chester Road and pulled into the grass on the left side of the road. From there I could clearly see that it was a red-tailed hawk.
THE METHOD: Nikon D-6 camera with a Nikon VR 80-400 mm f-4.5-5.6G lens. Exposure: Shutter speed was set at 1/1000 of a second, with the aperture at f-13, with an ISO of 640.
