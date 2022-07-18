Every year when my family travels to Fenwick Island, Delaware, for our week at the beach, we are lucky enough to watch great blue herons maneuver around the water at the house where we stay.
This year, I happened to look out a window just in time to catch this bird on the hunt for minnows. I quickly grabbed my camera and sneaked out the front door on the deck above and watched my feathered friend walk slowly in search of food.
I wasn’t able to catch the bird snag a fish, but I kept my eye on it as it walked to and stood at the end of the canal gazing at the water for a long time before flying off.
THE METHOD: A Nikon D6 body was used with a 80-400mm lens set at 135mm. My f/stop was set to f/8 with the shutter set to 1250th of a second, and the ISO was 400. I handheld this lens, but did lean on the railing for added support. This RAW image was processed in Luminar 2018, which is software by Skylum. When using this software, you select filters to use in toning your image. I employed saturation and vibrance, accent AI filter, AI sky enhancer, dehaze and the polarizing filter. I also used a filter called structure, which aids the feathers and the decking to pop with detail and clarity.
