I am not the best vacation photographer. I think it is because I am used to working with a DSLR 50 weeks a year. I know where the controls are and how to quickly make adjustments if needed. When I go away, I am using a point and shoot camera and it is not as reliable as I am used to, especially when it comes to focus. And occasionally I will use my phone. On a recent anniversary trip to Saint Martin with my wife Bonnie, I was able to capture enough good images to share with friends and family. This is one of our favorites. Two tortoises, CC on the left, and TT on the right. And a leaf that looks like a heart at the top. Amour. THE METHOD: Canon PowerShot SX540 HS lens set at 30mm, shutter speed of 1/80 of a second, aperture at f-4 at ISO 800.