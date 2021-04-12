A swimmer cruises underwater after coming off the blocks to start the 100-yard backstroke final during the PIAA Boys 3A Swimming and Diving Championships at Cumberland Valley High School on March 20.
First off, getting this angle is a rare occurrence. Fortunately Cumberland Valley High School has a catwalk above its amazing natatorium. I love this shot not only because it’s a great action shot, but because of the artsy mosaic look I get from the reflection in the water.
I shoot a ton of sports and love every minute, but when I can combine sport and art in one shot, I feel like I’m on another level.
The method: Nikon D5 with a 300mm f/2.8 lens, 1/2500 second, f/4.0, iso/ 5000 manual, pattern metering. Processed in Adobe Photoshop and Nik Collection Color Efex Pro4.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.