One thing I’ve always enjoyed about going to assignments is the drive.
I love podcasts and don’t mind just driving around (when gas prices aren’t sky-high, that is).
I like checking out all the scenes along the way, quiet moments we all pass by, rarely paying attention.
That was the case on this windy morning somewhere near Gap.
I was looking for scenes for a wind feature photo and pulled over when I saw these twin silos peeking over the horizon.
I love how simple the image is. And if you look closely, you’ll see a flock of birds taking off near the bottom of the right silo.
When the world is crazy and chaotic, it’s scenes like these that can restore the calm.
THE PROCESS: Shot with a Nikon D5, 24-70 at 70 mm, f-4, at 1/2500; ISO 100. Processed in Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.