VIEWFINDER - Trees shoot out from a mud puddle along Old Route 22 in Upper Macungie Twp. Thursday March 26, 2015. Pulled this one out my archives. I was on my way to the casino in Betlehem when I passed these trees shooting out of the puddle. I had to turn around for this one. It just stood out and right away I knew this would be a beautiful black and white print. This twisted mess looks like the trees are dancing in the water. This shot was even approved by my wife to hang on the walls of our house. Gorgeous B&W on canvas. The Equipment: Canon EOS 1D Mark IV with a Canon 16-35 f/2.8; 1/1600 sec.; f/5.0; ISO 500; Aperture priority; Evaluative metering. The Process; Photo Mechanic and Adobe Photoshop.