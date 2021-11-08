Pipes, knobs and the exhaust on Norfolk & Western Railroad locomotive No. 475 — built by Baldwin Locomotive Works in 1906 — caught my eye as I was arriving for the “Sleepy Hollow’’ event at the Strasburg Rail Road on Oct. 14.
I love when I’m out on assignment and I find something extra. On top of the “Sleepy Hollow’’ event I was there to cover, I was able to capture a pretty cool sunset shot on top of everything else. It didn’t hurt that the light was gorgeous that evening.
THE METHOD: Nikon D4S with a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens, at 1/2000 sec.; f/4.5; ISO 4000, Aperture priority; pattern metering. Process: Adobe Photoshop; Nik Collection Analog Effects Pro 2.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.