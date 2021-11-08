VIEWFINDER-Pipes, knobs and the exhaust on this Baldwin Locomotive Works built in 1906 for Norfolk & Western Rwy. #475, was what caught my eye as I was arriving for the Sleepy Hollow event at the Strasburg Railroad Thursday Oct. 14, 2021. I love when I’m out on assignment and I find something extra. On top of the Sleepy Hollow event that I was there to cover, I was able to capture a pretty cool sunset shot on top of everything else. It didn’t hurt that the light was gorgeous that evening. The Equipment: Nikon D4s with a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens, at 1/2000 sec.; f/4.5; iso 4000, Aperture priority; pattern metering. Process: Adobe Photoshop; Nik Collection Analog Effects Pro 2