Recently, I was at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, working on a story for next month. It was the first time I was able to visit the memorial, commemorating the heroes aboard United Flight 93 who stormed the cockpit after their plane was hijacked by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. The plane crashed in a patch off Route 30, north of Shanksville.
The weather offered a somber mood to the day. It was cool, mostly cloudy and there was a light breeze.
Before I left the park, I stopped at the Tower of Voices to admire the interesting design by Paul Murdoch. The tower is 90 feet tall and outfitted with 40 wind chimes, representing the 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93.
Webcams broadcast the tower live, all day and night, for those who want to hear the music made by the tribute. But it wasn’t quite windy enough to hear the chimes when I was there.
But even without the tower chimes, the trip to the memorial was humbling and offered me a new perspective on that day close to 20 years ago. I left thankful for the freedom I’ve been granted, the heroism of the passengers and staff of Flight 93 and the lingering question of “what would I do in that situation?” I hope I never have to find out.
THE METHOD: Nikon D5 with a Nikkor 24-70 mm, f2.8. Shot at 24 mm, f22, 1/2500, ISO 320. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.
