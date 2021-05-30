This is my dog, Dexter. In this photo, he’s at the pinnacle of his happiness. This was taken minutes before I pulled four ticks off of him.
He’s a tick magnet. It wouldn’t matter if we were walking in New York City, he would find a tick. Or a tick would find him.
He can’t help it. He loves the same things that ticks do (except biting).
Summer is approaching and that largely means hikes for my two dogs (the other is named Waffle, who somehow avoids all ticks). More hikes mean more ticks and tick checks and the constant feeling of ticks being on you.
They’re my worst nightmare. I hate ticks. And the only thing ticks like more than biting Dexter is biting me, or so it seems.
But no matter how many ticks I pull off of Dexter or myself, he’s always going to want to run in tall grass and try to hunt out foul-smelling animal carcasses in the woods. It’s just in his blood, which I guess is what draws the ticks. Either way, those do-little, no-good, bloodthirsty arachnids won’t hinder our hiking adventures this summer. And I hope they won’t disrupt most of yours, either.
The Method: Shot on a Fujifilm x100f with a 23-mm lens with a shutter speed of 1/90, f-4.5, ISO 320 at 23 mm.
