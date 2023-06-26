The United States Air Force Thunderbirds headlined the 2023 Ocean City, Maryland, Air Show on June 10 and 11. The demonstration was a mix of six aircraft performing formation and solo routines. The Thunderbirds showcase the precision and training of the U.S. Air Force Pilots, as well as the capabilities of the powerful F-16 Fighting Falcon.
The Thunderbirds were officially activated June 1, 1953, flying the straight-winged F-84G Thunderjet, a combat fighter-bomber that had seen action in Korea. They now perform approximately 75 demonstrations each year, and more than 300 million people in all 50 states and 58 foreign countries have seen the red, white and blue jets in over 4,000 aerial performances.
In addition to their role as the U.S. Air Force official aerial demonstration team, the Thunderbirds are part of the combat force. The aircraft are only slightly modified and can be made combat-ready in less than 72 hours.
You can watch the Thunderbirds perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey, during the “Thunder Over the Boardwalk” Air Show on Aug. 16. Bring your camera and sunscreen; it’s a great time.
THE METHOD: Shot with a Sony a1 and Sony FE 200-600 (at 353 mm in full-frame format) 1/8000 of a second at f-6.3 with an ISO of 800 in manual mode. Processed in Adobe Lightroom.
