A few weeks ago, I was on an assignment with Sarah Pellis, an intern with LNP | LancasterOnline this summer. As she interviewed someone, I was photographing the person, which is commonly the case.
After shooting several pictures, I noticed Sarah was holding her pen in an unusual fashion, so I shot a picture.
About a week later, I asked Sarah, who is a senior at Penn State, about how holds her pen. She said she has held a pen or pencil that way as long as she can remember.
She said she remembers a boy in second grade saying, “You hold your pencil wrong.”
Sarah plays the violin, and she said it’s similar to how she holds the bow when playing the violin.
I looked at her note pad, and her writing is better than mine, although that’s not saying much.
The Method: Nikon D-6 Camera with a Nikon 80-400 mm f-4.5-5.6 lens. Exposure: shutter speed 1/60 of a second at f-5 with the ISO set at 3200.
