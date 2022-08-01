Viewfinder July 31 2022

LNP intern Sarah Pellis holds her pen in an unusual fashion during an interview Thursday, July 14, 2022. When asked about her pen holding style, Pellis said she's been holding pens and pencils this way her entire life.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

A few weeks ago, I was on an assignment with Sarah Pellis, an intern with LNP | LancasterOnline this summer. As she interviewed someone, I was photographing the person, which is commonly the case.

After shooting several pictures, I noticed Sarah was holding her pen in an unusual fashion, so I shot a picture.

About a week later, I asked Sarah, who is a senior at Penn State, about how holds her pen. She said she has held a pen or pencil that way as long as she can remember.

She said she remembers a boy in second grade saying, “You hold your pencil wrong.”

Sarah plays the violin, and she said it’s similar to how she holds the bow when playing the violin.

I looked at her note pad, and her writing is better than mine, although that’s not saying much.

The Method: Nikon D-6 Camera with a Nikon 80-400 mm f-4.5-5.6 lens. Exposure: shutter speed 1/60 of a second at f-5 with the ISO set at 3200.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.

â€‹Blaine Shahan is a staff photographer. He can be reached at bshahan@lnpnews.com or (717) 481-8486.Â 

