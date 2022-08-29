Cellist Sara Male performs during a live performance of "The Sound of Music" at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Back in March, I was asked to take pictures in the orchestral pit of the Fulton Theatre during a live production of ÒThe Sound of Music.Ó To say I was in a black hole would best describe my setting. Everything was black, the walls, the ceiling, the floor, even the clothes the musicians wore were black. The only light was from the music stands. I pushed my ISO to 10,000 and hoped for the best. After taking a few photos of cellist Sara Male, I was really hoping the photos would not be used in balance, LNPÕs quarterly magazine. I liked the image so much I was already planning on using if for the Viewfinder. The image was chosen for the layout. There are so many elements I love about this photograph, and since many of our subscribers have not seen it, I was able to share. THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1DX with a 16-35mm lens set at 23mm, shutter speed of 1/100 of a second, aperture at F-4 at ISO 10,000. Converted to black and white using Photoshop.