Years ago, my mentor at the Sunday News, Jack Leonard, told me that if the information in a photo is just repeating and not adding any value to the image, crop it out. That is what I did to this week’s image.
I love a long horizontal image, as long as it is interesting and keeps my eye moving. The blank sky above and the fields below the farmers did not add anything. Cropping it tight to the subjects made for a more captivating image.
THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1DX with a 70-200 mm lens plus a 1,4 converter set at 280 mm, shutter speed of 1/640 of a second, aperture at f-8 at ISO 200. Converted to grayscale using Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.