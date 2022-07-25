Farmers are silhouetted by the late afternoon sun as they bale hay in Upper Leacock Township on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Years ago, my mentor at the Sunday News, Jack Leonard told me that if the information in a photo is just repeating and not adding any value to the image crop it out. That is what I did to this weeks image. I love a long horizontal image as long as it is interesting, and keeps my eye moving. The blank sky above and the fields below the farmers did not add anything, cropping it tight to the subjects made for a more captivating image. THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1DX with a 70-200mm lens plus a 1,4 converter set at 280mm, shutter speed of 1/640 of a second, aperture at F-8 at ISO 200. Converted to grayscale using Photoshop.