I’ve always loved the monuments throughout Lancaster County, and there are plenty to be found.
But one that has always grabbed my attention is the sculpture of a rifle-toting, cool-hat-wearing man with a belt of ammo around his waist and a somber look that might make Clint Eastwood look down.
The sculpture, nestled in Buchanan Park between two cannons, is dedicated to the soldiers and sailors of the USS Maine, a Navy ship that was exploded and sank Feb. 15, 1898, in Havana Harbor, Cuba. Of the 354 crew members on board, only 88 survived. Eventually, the sinking of the ship would lead to the United States’ involvement in the Spanish-American War.
Of course, I never really thought about any of this until my most recent trip to the monument as I was heading back to the newspaper’s office Feb. 25 — 124 years and 10 days after the USS Maine was exploded.
The monument, dubbed “The Hiker,” is one of many similar-looking statues across the U.S. According to a 2016 Scribbler article, the name hiker was used to refer to soldiers in the Spanish-American War, similar to the use of “G.I. Joe” in World War II.
Overnight freezing rain had encapsulated everything that morning, and I was drawn to the monument because of the varying lengths of icicles from the sculpted brim of the hat and the small icicle frozen in time as water dripped off the barrel of his gun.
When I make a photograph, I always hope it can tell a story or inspire a story to be found, even if that’s just for myself. As I spiraled down a rabbit hole in researching more about this hiker, more than a century after it was erected by Gen. William S. McCaskey, I find myself doing just that — exploring the history and the stories that build it.
THE METHOD: Nikon D5 with a Nikkor 24-70mm f-2.8 lens; shot at 70mm, f-2.8 at 1/1000 of a second. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.