For this Viewfinder, I set out to capture a photo of maple leaves, as I believe they are the most colorful in our area.
This image was captured behind the hotel on the Willow Valley complex, which is a lovely place for a Sunday stroll. Happy fall.
The method: A Nikon D6 body was used with a 105 micro lens for this shot. An ISO of 400 was set along with 1/1000th of a second for the shutter speed and the f-stop was f-22 to achieve good depth of field.
This image was processed in Color Efex Pro 4 from Nik’s Collection of software. Luminar software was also used to finish this look.
I selected the nature category in Pro 4 to start. Within the nature category there are well over a dozen filter packs to employ. The first option selected was polarization set to strong. Detail extractor was next, and I opted for the flat and detailed filter. I turned down the radius from normal to fine, as I didn’t want the image to look phony.
I then opened Luminar after leaving Pro 4 and opted for a bit more structure followed by a slight vignette around the edges of the leaves just to bring your eye to the center of this image.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.