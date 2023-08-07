One of my favorite activities, especially in the summer, is kayaking and taking pictures. I captured this image while kayaking across Sinepuxent Bay, directly from my tent campsite at Frontier Town in Berlin, Maryland, on June 11.
Three growing Canada goose goslings took a break while walking together along the bayside shoreline of 6 Mile Beach on Assateague Island. I was in what I like to think was the perfect spot at the perfect time to make this illusion.
THE METHOD: Shot with a Sony a1 and Sony FE 200-600 (at 600 mm in full-frame format) 1/1600 of a second at f-6.3 with an ISO of 320 in manual mode. Processed in Adobe Lightroom.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.