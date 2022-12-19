The past few years I’ve visited the fisherman’s park on the Susquehanna River at the Conowingo Hydroelectric Generating Station, better known as Conowingo Dam, to photograph bald eagles. I visit there several times a year and always see eagles but learned there are more eagles in November and December.
On the day I shot this picture, I counted 26 eagles sitting on a wall of the dam and rocks in the river. There were more large birds on transmission towers below the dam, but I couldn’t really see which were eagles and which were vultures.
Fish in the river are stunned as the water flows through the dam. The fish then float on the surface of the water below the dam. This makes easy pickings for eagles as the majestic birds swoop in and grab the fish to eat.
I’ve recently heard that there also are more eagles there in late March and early April during the shad run in the river. I’ll probably stop by then.
THE METHOD: Nikon D6 camera with a Nikon 600 mm f-4 lens. Shutter speed 1/2000 of a second, aperture f-7.1 at 1600 ISO.
