During a kayak tour of Assateague Island National Seashore, I was able to photograph a cormorant drying its feathers on a log near the water.
If you go to the beach and like to be on the water, don’t be afraid to take your camera for a spin. Be very careful in handling expensive gear — I take towels and plastic bags. If you have rain gear for your camera and lenses, use that, too.
THE METHOD: A D4S Nikon body employed an 80-400 mm lens that was used at 400 mm. With an ISO of 200, the shutter speed was 1/1000 of a second and f/5.6 was the f-stop. This was a handheld image and shot and toned in Raw, with the final image saved as a jpeg. I did a majority of the processing of this image in Luminar with the 2018 version. The sky portion was blown out, but shooting in Raw mode allows more control of a photo, and I was able to make the sky look like the same blue sky as we viewed the scene with our own eyes.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.