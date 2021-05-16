This is my second experiment dropping an object into a glass of water to see how the water reacts. This time, I tried dropping a quarter into a small glass of water. I normally use this glass for orange juice in the mornings.
Of course, I asked my wife to be my assistant by repeatedly dropping the quarter. In most attempts, the water didn’t splash up. I shot more than 70 images to find an interesting one.
I chose this photograph for few reasons. First, I appreciated my wife’s help, doing the tedious task for me. We are both happy to be help each other.
Second, it showed more water splashing than any other attempts we made. Not only that, the splash created a circle on the table when the water spilled out of the glass.
And third, the lighting made the image look more interesting. I set up one flash head with a snoot on my left, and that’s it. A snoot is a tube or a similarly shaped object that fits over a studio light or portable flash to allow a photographer to control the direction of the light beam. Snoots are used to isolate a subject when using a flash and help by stopping “light spill,” or when lighting falls in a larger footprint than intended, according to Wikipedia.
I’m pretty sure I’ll do more tabletop photography for “Through the Viewfinder” in the future.
THE METHOD: Nikon D4S with a Micro NIKKOR 60mm lens with ISO of 500 and shutter speed was 1/200th of a second with f-16. This was shot with Nikon flash head off the camera and set up on the left of the image. The image is edited in Adobe Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.