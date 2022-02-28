February 2 started like it does most years — shooting photos of Groundhog Day events. This year I photographed Poppy the Groundhog making her prediction, which was something new, while other photographers shot photos of Groundhog Day events around the county.
From there my day went pretty much like other days as a photojournalist in Lancaster County. I shot a photo for a story on the nursing shortage and photos of an overturned diesel tanker in Strasburg Township.
I checked my email, and there was a voicemail message forwarded to me. It was from a man in Leacock Township who said there was a snowy owl near his home, and many people were coming to see it. I’d heard that there was a snowy owl in the area and wanted to go take a look, but hadn’t made it there yet.
From Strasburg Township I hurried home, which is near Millersville, to get a longer lens and headed toward Leacock Township, hoping I’d be able to find the location and still have enough daylight for photos.
As I was driving to the area, I spotted about a dozen vehicles parked along a road surrounded by fields. Sure enough, the owl was in that field, and the vehicles belonged to people watching and photographing the snowy owl. I shot photos of the snowy owl in the field and some of the people who came to see the owl. Those photos were in the Feb. 4 edition of LNP.
I returned a few other days, and each time the photos I came away with were a little better. What I really wanted though was a picture of the owl flying.
On my third visit, I got this photo of the snowy owl. She was sitting on the porch roof of a house, and people there told me she had been there for several hours. Three minutes after I took my place along the road across from the house, I was able get just a few shots of her as she flew to a silo across the field.
THE METHOD: Nikon D6 with a Nikon 600 mm f-4 lens. The aperture was f-5.6 with a shutter speed of 1/2000 of a second at 6400 ISO.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.