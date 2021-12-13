I was assigned to shoot an assignment in Penn Square. When I got there, I was waiting for the event to start and was looking at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. I decided to take pictures of the monument to include the Christmas tree in the frame. I set up my camera to make a silhouette of the tree and monument to show the shapes with the clouds and sky in the background. It was the kind of image I enjoy shooting. The method: Nikon D4S with 28-70 mm f-2.8 nikkor lens at 50 mm, shot 1/3200 sec at f-5.6, ISO 400. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.