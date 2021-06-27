I have gone down to Frederick, Maryland, many times over the years to do handyman work. Of course, all of my customers down there are deaf or hard of hearing. I had heard there’s a bike rack that spells out Frederick in sign language.
After I left a customer’s house June 15, I stopped by the bike rack to check it out. Tiffany Farias, a deaf business owner, and Chanel Gleicher Bonheyo were the Frederick Pitchcraft competition winners who established the bike racks in American Sign Language.
I think it’s beautiful. The sign is by a creek that runs through the town. We all normally see town signage written in English. But, for the City of Frederick, you see the town’s sign in English, then you see the town name in sign language.
Frederick is home to the Maryland School of the Deaf, along with a lot of residents who work at Gallaudet University and for the federal government.
I am president of Eastern Deaf Bikers, which is an organization of deaf motorcyclists. The group is based in Frederick and has members from several states, including Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Missouri, and Washington, D.C. I often come down to this town with my wife for events.
Johns Hopkins University research in 2016 estimated there were approximately 1.2 million deaf or hard of hearing people age 12 or older living in Maryland, according to the Maryland Governor’s Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing website. The numbers are extrapolated from the Johns Hopkins study and the U.S. Census Bureau data.
While the exact number isn’t calculated, Wikipedia says Frederick County could have as many as 50,000 deaf or hard of hearing people living there. The number is likely above average because of the draw to the Maryland School of the Deaf and Gallaudet University.
