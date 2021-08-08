I went to an assignment at the South End Park to take portraits of Kirsten Krimmel for a story on a park project through the Neighborhood Leaders Academy.
When I was done with the assignment, I walked to my car and spotted an abandoned building. I didn’t realize it was a local retailer that we all called Rebman’s. I saw a horseshoe pinned above a garage door on the side of the store facing north. I photographed the horseshoe, but it didn’t come out well.
I walked around the building heading south. It brought a lot of memories and took me back to the late 1970s. My mother, Kathryn Blackburn, took me to the store every year to look for a Halloween costume. I remember feeling so overwhelmed in the store with so much stuff for the holidays. I also remembered the moon room. I loved to run to it.
During my flashback, I spotted a store sign that showed its age; the store closed in 2003. I can’t confirm when the sign was put up, but I know the Rebmans moved their business to this location from 201 W. King St. in 1959.
I hope the store sign brings back memories for readers, too.
THE METHOD: Nikon D4S wit640 NIKKOR 24-70 mm lens with ISO of 500 and shutter speed was 1/1000th of a second with f-4.5. The image is edited in Adobe Photoshop as it has been converted to grayscale.
