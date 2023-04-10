I went to photograph the West Earl Fire Company Mud Sale quilt and auction sale two weeks ago. I spotted many scooters, which the Amish use for their transportation, lined up by the church building next door.
Each scooter had its own character: bright orange, yellow, teal green, gray and many other colors. I was drawn to an orange scooter and took a picture of this one with other scooters.
In an LNP | LancasterOnline We the People article from Jan. 20, 2020, titled “What was Lancaster County like before the Amish settled here?” Steve Nolt, professor of history and Anabaptist studies at Elizabethtown College said, “Bicycles were simply not part of the Amish symbolic world, and scooters filled that role, both practically and symbolically.”
I Googled the Amish scooter and found them for sale. The average cost is $350. I even found them on Amazon.
