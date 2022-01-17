Blaine viewfinder

A yellow-bellied sapsucker takes a berry from a tree in Lancaster Township Dec. 13, 2021.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

This is a yellow-bellied sapsucker I photographed getting a bite to eat while perched on a branch of a tree in my front yard.

I'd been trying to find this type of bird to photograph. I had tried several places in hopes of finding one, but in the end, I found it in my front yard.

Allaboutbirds.org describes this bird as “an enterprising woodpecker that laps up the leaking sap and any trapped insects with its specialized, brush-tipped tongue.” Obviously, they like berries, too.

THE METHOD: Nikon D6 camera with a Nikon 600 mm f-4 lens. Exposure: Shutter speed 1/3200 of a second at f-18 at 1600 ISO.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.

â€‹Blaine Shahan is a staff photographer. He can be reached at bshahan@lnpnews.com or (717) 481-8486.Â 