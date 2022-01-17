This is a yellow-bellied sapsucker I photographed getting a bite to eat while perched on a branch of a tree in my front yard.
I'd been trying to find this type of bird to photograph. I had tried several places in hopes of finding one, but in the end, I found it in my front yard.
Allaboutbirds.org describes this bird as “an enterprising woodpecker that laps up the leaking sap and any trapped insects with its specialized, brush-tipped tongue.” Obviously, they like berries, too.
THE METHOD: Nikon D6 camera with a Nikon 600 mm f-4 lens. Exposure: Shutter speed 1/3200 of a second at f-18 at 1600 ISO.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.