A roofer removes tin roofing from an outbuilding on a farm along Horseshoe Pike outside Lebanon on Monday, March 21, 2022. Driving down the road I am always looking for interesting images. As I passed a farm the other week, out of the corner of my eye I spotted neon colors. I turned around to find a construction worker removing tin from an outbuilding on a farm. The dark horizontal lines from the trusses with the bright colors of the t-shirt made for an interesting image. THE METHOD: Canon EOS 7D Mark II with a 70-200mm lens with a 1.4 extender for a focal length of 280mm, shutter speed of 1/8000 of a second, aperture at F-4 at ISO 320.