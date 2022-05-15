A roofer removes tin roofing from an outbuilding on a farm along Horseshoe Pike outside Lebanon on Monday, March 21, 2022. Driving down the road I am always looking for interesting images. As I passed a farm the other week, out of the corner of my eye I spotted neon colors. I turned around to find a construction worker removing tin from an outbuilding on a farm. The dark horizontal lines from the trusses with the bright colors of the t-shirt made for an interesting image. THE METHOD: Canon EOS 7D Mark II with a 70-200mm lens with a 1.4 extender for a focal length of 280mm, shutter speed of 1/8000 of a second, aperture at F-4 at ISO 320.
Driving down the road, I am always looking for interesting images. As I passed a farm the other week, out of the corner of my eye I spotted neon colors. I turned around and found a construction worker removing tin from an outbuilding on a farm.
The dark horizontal lines from the trusses with the bright colors of the T-shirt made for an interesting image.
THE METHOD: Canon EOS 7D Mark II with a 70-200mm lens with a 1.4 extender for a focal length of 280mm, shutter speed of 1/8000 of a second, aperture at F-4 at ISO 320.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.
â€‹Vinny Tennis is a staff photographer. He can be reached at vtennis@lnpnews.com or (717)Â 951-8631.Â