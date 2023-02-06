VIEWFINDER: Phragmites sway in the wind at the Ephrata Twp. Community Park Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022. Everytime I'm out and about I see these things shooting up into the sky. When the light hits them just right they look like a beautiful flower even though they are a weed. A weed that has a lot of uses like cultivation, water treatment, thatching, music, food and herbal medicine among other things. Equipment: Iphone 11 Pro Max at 28mm. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.