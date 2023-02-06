Every time I'm out and about, I see these things shooting up into the sky.
When the light hits these phragmites just right, they look like beautiful flowers even though they are a weed. Phragmites are a species of large perennial reed grasses, or weeds, that have a lot of uses in cultivation, water treatment, thatching, music, food and herbal medicine, among other things.
THE METHOD: iPhone 11 Pro Max at 28 mm. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.
