Our cat, Jack Daniels, stares at me from his 2-foot-tall stool. I decided to take a picture of him in October of 2021. As you can see, Jack Daniels was close to me.
In fact, the cat is big in physique. He weighs 15 pounds and is 31 inches long from his nose to the end of his tail. He’s 11 inches tall from shoulder to the ground. We’re not sure if he is mixed with Maine coon, but we think he is mixed with ragdoll, as he tends to go limp and relaxed when picked up.
He is 9 years old and has been with us since he was a kitten. My stepdaughter, Jo Anna Faircloth, found him on the Metro in Washington, D.C., when she was at Gallaudet University, and brought him home.
THE METHOD: Shot with iPhone VR. Image processed in black and white in Adobe Photoshop.
