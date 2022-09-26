When we spend time in the mountains with our friends, we run into so many families. Not people families but animal families. Bears, deer, skunks and turkeys are the normal critters we are fortunate to observe.
We were treated to a family of porcupines this summer. We saw three at various times in the late evenings. One was able to climb onto an old stump at the edge of the woods near a deer salt lick. The porcupine had a difficult time climbing up that far. He did so numerous times, and it was fun to watch, especially when he would peek around the stump to see if I was still there.
I was able to sneak down the hill and stop about 30 feet from Porky’s location. Luckily for me, my presence didn’t bother him, but he did keep an eye on me. I was fairly sure I could outrun him in case he wanted to rumble.
THE METHOD: I used a Nikon D6 body with an 80-400 mm lens at 340 mm. The ISO was 3200 and the shutter was set to 1/400th of a second with the f-stop set to f-5.6. I did use a monopod to capture this image. Processed in Luminar, I used basic methods to tone this image. Saturation, vibrance, accent AI filter and some structure were employed to my liking. I did lighten the image around Porky’s face in Photoshop, as I needed to make sure it would reproduce in newsprint.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.