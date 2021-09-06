The first time I photographed a presidential candidate I was a senior at Garden Spot High School. Ronald Reagan made a campaign stop at the New Holland Sales Stables.
My journalism teacher and newspaper adviser, Joyce Ormsby, encouraged me to go. I got there really early and stood in a roped-off area for the press; eventually I was standing only a few feet from the future president.
On Oct. 3, 2007, President George W. Bush came to the new Jay Group facility in West Hempfield Township and spoke before members of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Several reporters and photographers worked the event that day.
Lancaster New Era politics reporter Tom Murse, New Era photographer Andy Blackburn and I, shooting for the Intelligencer Journal, were the lucky ones who met Air Force One at the Lancaster Airport.
Following a brief ceremony when Bush got off his jet, Tom, Andy and I hopped into a van as the president’s entourage got into limousines and SUVs. At the tail end of the presidential motorcade, we sped off the tarmac and headed toward the Jay Group.
The ride was kind of surreal. It’s something you watch on television news or see in the movies. Now I was part of it.
Traffic was stopped, and the occupants were out waving and taking pictures as we zipped by, a mix of supporters and protesters lining the route.
Following the event at the Jay Group, we were whisked back into the vehicles for a quick ride back to the airport where dozens of Secret Service agents awaited.
A sniper rifle was set up on the ground, and my thought was, “Dang, this is real.” A lot has changed in security from the first time when we just walked up and stood behind a rope.
I have been on Lititz Pike thousands of times in my life, but nothing will compare to the day when I was riding with the president.
THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1D with a 70-200 mm lens set at 200 mm, shutter speed of 1/200 of a second, aperture at f-2.8 at ISO 800.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.