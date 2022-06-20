A frog pops up through the algae at Millport Conservancy in Lititz on Monday, June 6, 2022. As I walked around the Millport Conservancy outside of Lititz, I was hoping to see some water birds or song birds. The first thing I saw were dragonflies. As I walked slowly to the edge of the lake to get a closer shot, a frog jumps from a rock and into the water startling me. I knew it was only a matter of time before it surfaced again. After a few minutes I see this big brown eye looking at me. Had the frog been in that position when I walked up, I easily could have overlooked it, as he blended into his surroundings. THE METHOD: Canon EOS 7D Mark II with a 300mm f/2.8 lens with a 2X extender for a focal length of 600mm. The shutter speed of 1/800 of a second, aperture at F-11 at ISO 400.