I went to the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro on Jan. 17 to take photos for the newspaper. I set up my editing station in the Capitol Media Center, and I saw the sign language interpreter team and Melissa Hawkins, director of the Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in the Department of Labor and Industry. The interpreter team consisted of two Deaf interpreters, John Nice and Christy Hennessy, and two hearing interpreters, Rebecca Nice (John Nice’s wife) and Cindi Brown.
I haven’t seen Hennessy since the 1980s when we were at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at Rochester Institute of Technology. We talked about those days before I asked more questions about the interpreting arrangement.
John Nice told me there would be a picture-in-picture on the event screen and TV screen that showed the Deaf interpreter, while the hearing interpreter was off-screen next to the camera.
The hearing interpreters, Rebecca Nice and Brown, relayed the message from the speakers to the Deaf interpreters, John Nice and Hennessy. The Deaf interpreters then interpreted the message linguistically and culturally to the Deaf viewers in the language most readily understood by the Deaf audience members.
The Deaf interpreter stood by the stage wall at ground level on the left of the speaker’s podium in front of the video camera, rather than on-stage with the speaker. The hearing interpreter was beside the camera and fed the information to the Deaf interpreter. This setting is standard because the Deaf interpreter is a native signer for the Deaf audience. I say it’s standard because you may recall during the COVID-19 crisis when you saw a Deaf interpreter either standing by the governor or political leader or on a picture-in-picture on TV screens all over America.
As you can see in the photo, Deaf interpreter John Nice signs as his wife, Rebecca Nice, stands by the video camera on her left to feed him the information. You can see more photos of the setup from different perspectives in the online photo collection at LancasterOnline.
I asked Hawkins how the setup happens. She said she worked with Commonwealth Media Service to set it up and brought in Deaf/hearing interpreter teams to interpret at the inauguration. The video was also being fed to PCN. Watch part of the video of the event with picture-in-picture and see a video of Shapiro taking his oath of office and his speech with picture-in-picture.
THE METHOD: Nikon D5 camera with a Nikon 70-200 mm f-2.8 lens. Exposure: Shutter speed of 1/1000 of a second, with an aperture of f-3.5 and an ISO of 1000. Edited in Adobe Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.