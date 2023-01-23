My last Through the Viewfinder was a photo I shot of a bald eagle going in to catch a fish in the Susquehanna River just below Conowingo Dam in Harford County, Maryland. While this eagle action is happening, there’s another spectacle to see at Conowingo, and that is the photographers. Dozens of photographers show up at Conowingo Fisherman’s Park before sunrise, with their high-end camera equipment, to stake out their spots to photograph eagles over the river.
THE METHOD: Nikon D6 camera with a Nikon 600 mm f-4 lens. Exposure: Shutter speed of 1/160 of a second, with an aperture of f-14 and an ISO of 1600.
